Statewide recount would cost almost $8 million

Ballot recount
Ballot recount(NBC)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting that a potential statewide recount of votes for the 2020 presidential election would cost $7.9 million.

Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe said in a statement that they don’t know if there will be a recount, but would be ready if asked to do so.

The party who requests a recount would need to pay this $7.9 million fee before the process could begin.

Wolfe said the recount cost estimates are higher this year than the actual cost of a recount in 2016 because of new necessities present this year like larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing.

If the actual cost of a recount in 2020 is lower than the estimate, Wolfe said the candidate would receive a refund of the difference.

The Elections Commission released a mock timeline of how a recount might proceed in Wisconsin if a candidate calls for one:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – The last county canvass is received. There are several counties outstanding, and some have indicated they will not be finished before November 17.

Wednesday, November 18 by 5:00 p.m. – The deadline for the aggrieved presidential candidate to file for a recount and submit payment.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The Commission Chair issues the Recount Order. This starts the 13-day recount clock and is also the first day that recount boards can meet.

Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. – The deadline by which county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount (no later than 9:00 a.m. on the third day after the recount order is issued).

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – The deadline to complete the recount. This is also the deadline, under Wisconsin law, for WEC to certify results from the General Election. Therefore, recounts must be completed and results must be filed with WEC by noon on December 1, 2020.

