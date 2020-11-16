Advertisement

Study suggests video games can help mental health

‘Our findings show video games aren’t necessarily bad for your health’
Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by...
Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by researchers at Oxford University.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by researchers at Oxford University.

The finding comes as video game sales this year have boomed as more people are stuck at home because of the pandemic and many countries have once again imposed limits on public life.

The paper released Monday is based on survey responses from people who played two games, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In a first, the study used data provided by the game makers, Electronic Arts and Nintendo of America, on how much time the respondents spent playing, unlike previous research that relied on imprecise estimates from the players.

The researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute said they found the actual amount of time spent playing was a small but significant positive factor in people’s well-being.

The paper, which hasn’t been peer reviewed, said the level of enjoyment that players get from a game could be a more important factor for their well-being than mere playing time.

The results could cast doubt on long-held assumptions that gaming causes aggression or addiction, though the authors acknowledge they are only a snapshot.

“Our findings show video games aren’t necessarily bad for your health; there are other psychological factors which have a significant effect on a persons' well-being,” said Andrew Przybylski, the institute’s director of research. “In fact, play can be an activity that relates positively to people’s mental health – and regulating video games could withhold those benefits from players.”

Some 2,756 players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the U.S., U.K. and Canada were surveyed along with 518 players of Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. They were asked to fill out a survey on their experiences that was matched up against playing time logged by the game companies.

Lack of transparency from game makers has long been an issue for scientists hoping to better understand player behaviours and the authors said previous research used to propose advice for parents and policymakers was done without a robust evidence base.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
Saturday night house fire still under investigation
REPORTS: Walmart to again start monitoring, limiting number of customers in stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
155 more Wisconsinites hospitalized with COVID-19 according to DHS Sunday report
Tomah man arrested after leading car chase with police
DNR warns hunters to avoid putting deer stands in ash trees

Latest News

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
A Baby Yoda doll, by Mattel, is displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention...
Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
LIVE: Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic