Surging numbers of homeless individuals in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Homelessness in Chippewa County reaches a new milestone.

The number of people without a place to call home more than doubled in just seven months.

“We’re at a crisis point, we’re seeing large numbers of homeless who have to stay in their cars and stay outside if there are no other options, it’s really an alarming situation at this point” says Chippewa Housing Authority executive director, Jessica Oleson-Bue.

Oleson-Bue says their agencies are overwhelmed; the growing demand for transitional housing is outweighing their resources.

“The Housing Authority does provide housing assistance on an ongoing basis but of course we have waiting lists for those programs, so it’s really tough when folks come in and they have nowhere to stay that night and if the outreach center doesn’t have any resources for motel vouchers we really have nothing to offer them except to try the Sojourner House in Eau Claire and then we’re sending folks out of community to access resources when our community can’t support them,” Oleson-Bue says.

At least 258 individuals were seeking or receiving homelessness services in October, the highest number recorded yet in 2020, according to the Central Point of Impact Action Team (CPIAT).

“…that is very staggering for a county of our size, for a city the size of Chippewa falls; I am very concerned about winter and what winter brings,” says CDC homeless services director, Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett says every donation and all funding goes towards helping people keep a roof over their heads amid the pandemic.

“It does not cover our costs here in our office, everything goes back to the people of Chippewa County and I can’t stress that enough because I think that that’s important for a community to know,” Barrett says.

Without a homeless shelter in Chippewa County, the community needs help.

“We do have 9 tiny houses that are occupied; some are housing families and so imagine your kids learning virtually in a tiny house, it’s certainly not ideal,” Oleson-Bue says."If folks have the means to make a donation, even a $50 donation to the cod outreach office here in Chippewa to help shelter families because funding has run out for motel vouchers and we have many families who need a place to stay, urgently."

“If we can’t put them up long-term in a motel it’s amazing what a hot shower, a sleep in a bed and a little bit of TV will do for somebodies spirit,” Barrett says.

The CDC Outreach Center in Chippewa Falls is also pleading for non-perishable food donations.

“With the closing of Salvation Army across the street we’ve seen a huge surge in food needs for people as well. I think we go through it a little faster, our pantry is very small but we’re also open five days a week so there isn’t that window that people have to try and find to go to the pantry they can just come in and take whatever they need from here,” Barrett says.

Ways to help Chippewa County community members without a home this winter:

