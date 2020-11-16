Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The accident happened after 6 p.m. on Highway 63 in Barronett.

Richard and Jane Lauterbach of Shell Lake were taken to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.