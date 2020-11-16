Advertisement

Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian crash(WSAZ)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The accident happened after 6 p.m. on Highway 63 in Barronett.

Richard and Jane Lauterbach of Shell Lake were taken to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the crash.

