UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Madison police solved a case of missing exit signs from UW residence halls over the weekend.

UWPD said they received a call on Saturday from UW Housing, who told police they were noticing a trend of exit signs going missing in several of their residence halls.

After reviewing security camera footage, police were able to identify the suspects — two UW students who are roommates. Police said they were able to catch the students in the act.

“We broke up a theft ring this weekend that clearly had a faulty exit strategy,” UWPD tweeted Sunday.

Police said the students were planning to take an exit sign from all 20 UW residence halls, but were busted after stealing 18. Both students were cited for the thefts and for unauthorized entry into campus buildings.

“We hope our post was tongue in cheek, and also sends a message that we take all theft seriously," a UWPD spokesperson said.

