A look at Wisconsin’s redistricting process

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting with the 2022 election cycle, Wisconsin’s legislative maps will be different. The state has to redistrict following the 2020 Census.

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn’t like.

In 2011, the time the state redistricted, then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, approved the maps draw by the Republican-controlled legislature.

“There’s little question that the Republican Assembly and Senate did a really good job of drawing a map that benefited their party,” UW-Eau Claire Political Science Department Chair Geoff Peterson said.

This time, things will be a little different. Peterson said Evers, a Democrat, is likely to veto maps draw by Republican lawmakers if he doesn’t think they’re fair. He set up an independent task force to draw the map he wants legislators to send him.

"Neither side has an incentive to let the other side win on this one,” Peterson said.

If Evers vetoes the legislature’s proposal, Republicans cannot override without help from Democrats.

If Evers' veto is sustained, Peterson said courts are likely to draw the maps.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, agrees with Peterson’s assessment.

“It is not like the judges completely throw out all of the lines and all of the maps," she said. “They have never done that. They have determined what actually follows the guidelines and the precedent that has been set.”

Peterson said if it goes to court, what maps look like will probably come to down which judges draw them.

“If it ends up going to the courts we could end up with a radically different legislative district map than we have right now,” he said. “It is possible. We could also end up with one that is not all that different than this one. It will just depend on who the judges are and what standards they use.”

