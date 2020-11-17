Advertisement

Area movie theaters awarded through COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that 54 Wisconsin movie theaters were money from the $10 million COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program.

This grant program will provide awards of $14,600 per eligible movie theater screen in Wisconsin.

Area winners include Eau Claire Theatre Group LLC, Micon Cinemas and Stanley Theater Legacy LLC.

For more information on statewide winners, click here.

