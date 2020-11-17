Area movie theaters awarded through COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that 54 Wisconsin movie theaters were money from the $10 million COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program.

This grant program will provide awards of $14,600 per eligible movie theater screen in Wisconsin.

Area winners include Eau Claire Theatre Group LLC, Micon Cinemas and Stanley Theater Legacy LLC.

