Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park

By WPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (WPIX) - Near a New York City park, some good Samaritans stepped in and took down a man allegedly seen attempting to kidnap a young child from their mother’s stroller.

Brian Kemsley was walking with his girlfriend Monday when he saw and heard a commotion on the Fifth Avenue side of New York’s Madison Square Park. He says a man was trying to rip a stroller away from a mother.

“There was a couple guys that asked him to let go, and he’s saying things like, ‘How do you know this is her baby? Why are you helping her? This could be my baby,’” Kemsley said.

Despite being asked to let go of the stroller, Kemsley says the man kept reaching for the child, who he estimated to be around 2 years old. The mother was also holding another child, who was around 4 years.

Kemsley, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect down and waited for police to arrive. The incident was captured by a witness on social media, while others called 911.

“It’s not a matter of stepping in. It’s a matter of duty when you see a woman and her child screaming,” Kemsley said.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was then taken to a hospital.

No one was hurt during the incident.

