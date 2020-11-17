Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department gifted new thermal drone

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department just got its hands on a new thermal drone, thanks to a generous donation.

Dennis Frandsen, the owner of Frandsen Bank and Trust saw a need for a thermal drone up in Luck, Wisconsin, and after it was well received in the community, he wanted to gift another drone to another county, and chose Eau Claire.

President Larry Jolivette says this drone will help the sheriff’s department in a variety of ways.

“Somebody wonders off away from the nursing home; use the thermal technology and locate someone right away. Naturally you have the bad guy running around the woods you can find him or a lost person in the woods. So it expands what they can do with the thermal technology in helping the community.”

The total package for the drone cost around $12,000.

