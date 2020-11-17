Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department gifted new thermal drone

By Molly Gardner
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department just got its hands on a new thermal drone, thanks to a generous donation.

Dennis Frandsen, the owner of Frandsen Bank and Trust saw a need for a thermal drone up in Luck, Wisconsin, and after it was well received in the community, he wanted to gift another drone to another county, and chose Eau Claire.

President Larry Jolivette says this drone will help the sheriff’s department in a variety of ways.

“Somebody wonders off away from the nursing home; use the thermal technology and locate someone right away. Naturally you have the bad guy running around the woods you can find him or a lost person in the woods. So it expands what they can do with the thermal technology in helping the community.”

The total package for the drone cost around $12,000.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
Friends, family members remember those who have died from COVID-19
Caleb Gardow signing