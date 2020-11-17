Advertisement

UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved

Town of Washington incident
Town of Washington incident(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says incident in the Town of Washington has been resolved. The Sheriff’s Office has custody of the person at this time.

There are no further concerns in the area. No other information is being released.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working an active scene in the Town of Washington on Tuesday evening.

This is near S. Lowes Creek Road and Inwood Drive. The sheriff’s office is asking people in the area to remain in their homes. People who don’t live there are asked to avoid the area at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the situation is contained. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working toward a peaceful resolution.

WEAU’s photographer at the scene says Inwood Drive is blocked off by law enforcement officers.

Stay with WEAU for updates on this story.

