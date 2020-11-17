Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation announces endowment of Memorial student emergency fund

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Eau Claire Public School Foundation has announced the endowment of a fund designed to provide an annual source of monies for emergency situations faced by students, and their families, at Memorial High School.Greg and Claudia Niemuth started the Niemuth Family Giving Tree Fund in 2018.

“It has been steadily growing, and the Niemuths recently contributed the balance needed to fully endow the fund,” said Sarah French, ECPSF Executive Director. “Once a fund is endowed, it generates annual grants for causes of the donors' choice; in this case, for students in crisis situations.”

Grants from the fund support the Veterans Memorial Giving Tree program directed by the student services department at the school.

The program was established by MHS counselor Jane Adler-Corning eleven years ago, and continues to provide various support for students in need today .

MHS English teacher, Claudia Niemuth shared, “We have spent the majority of our teaching careers at here, and both of our daughters are Memorial graduates also. We decided this was the way to ‘pay it forward’ - to make a difference in the lives of people who have found themselves in difficult positions.” She added, “Doing it now, when the pandemic has had such a tremendous impact on families, was essential.” The Niemuths credit the gifts of other educators in making this fund a reality. Retired Memorial instructors Patty Zweifelhofer and Ken Montayne, with his wife Pat, provided support, among others.

Gifts to the fund can be made online, or by check, cash, or gift of stock. To learn more and to donate, visit the ECPSF website at www.ecpsfound.org, keyword search “Niemuth.”

