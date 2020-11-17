Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

It’s available exclusively at Walmart while supplies last
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.(Source: WALMART, KFSM, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser
  • Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension
  • Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

  1. Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz
  9. Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

Richard Quest takes the first transatlantic flight to test all passengers for COVID-19.
British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan on flights to London
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
Richard Quest takes the first transatlantic flight to test all passengers for COVID-19.
COVID: First transatlantic flight tests all passengers
Rep.-elect August Pfluger (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect August Pfluger (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks