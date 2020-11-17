Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday.

That brings the death count from the virus in the Badger State to 2,649.

In the last month and a half, Wisconsin doubled its COVID-19 death toll from the first six and a half months of the pandemic.

At Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services in Chippewa Falls, the biggest difference is being able to offer the friends and families of those who have died a proper way to say goodbye.

Instead of traditional funerals, more and more people going with no funerals or small, private gatherings that can be livestreamed.

“We feel that that is so important. That is basically the whole point of having a funeral service is closure and having to say goodbye, so without that we feel like down the road that’s going to be really hard for families to deal with,” said Pederson-Volker Owner & Funeral Director Stacy Pickerign.

At Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Eau Claire, Owner and Funeral Director Mike Hulke says the most difficult part is the changing landscape on public gatherings, like funerals.

The funeral home has also had to put in more protective measures as well.

“We have several things that we’re needing to do to provide services for families, social distancing and mask wearing and stuff like that and we’re seeing all sorts of different opinions of people walking in. I suppose you’re going to make me wear a mask, well I can’t make you wear a mask but it would be encouraged if there was someone here who has a compromised immune system,” explained Hulke.

While COVID-19 related deaths in western Wisconsin are at the highest spike since the beginning of the pandemic, both funeral home directors say they aren’t seeing an overload of people needing their services.

However, they say when there is a funeral fewer people are attending.

“The impact we’re seeing is people are taking it more seriously now that it’s kind of hit hard in this area. so we’ve seen that impact a lot with just even the attendance of funerals,” said Pickerign.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided updated guidance on funerals for people and families.

