Hobbs Ice Arena temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hobbs Ice Arena will be temporarily closing to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

Community Services Director Renee Tyler says the City of Eau Claire Community Services Department and the Recreation Division will re-evaluate the closure on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“The Eau Claire Skating Community is passionate about your sport, and we know you are as passionate about doing your part to help keep our entire Eau Claire Community safe by temporarily pausing your gatherings at Hobbs Ice Arena. Stay well and we look forward to welcoming you back to the rink as soon as we can safely do so," says Tyler.

