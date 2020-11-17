Advertisement

Hobbs Ice Arena temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hobbs Ice Arena will be temporarily closing to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

Community Services Director Renee Tyler says the City of Eau Claire Community Services Department and the Recreation Division will re-evaluate the closure on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“The Eau Claire Skating Community is passionate about your sport, and we know you are as passionate about doing your part to help keep our entire Eau Claire Community safe by temporarily pausing your gatherings at Hobbs Ice Arena. Stay well and we look forward to welcoming you back to the rink as soon as we can safely do so," says Tyler.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

COVID-19
Local & state COVID stats; WI breaks records for deaths & hospitalizations
Area movie theaters awarded through COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program
Money
Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation announces endowment of Memorial student emergency fund
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (11/17/20)