Midwestern governors urge for a safe holiday season as cases rise

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A group of midwestern governors have started a new coalition to help remind people to stay safe this holiday season.

As most states in the region deal with COVID-19 surges, the governors of Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin are working together to lessen the impact of the virus.

In a meeting Tuesday, they explained the importance of switching gears this holiday season and steering clear of the large gatherings people are typically accustomed to.

Gov. Tony Evers added, “The bottom line is this, each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our recovery, and right now we have to get back to the basics of fighting this virus and that means doing it together.”

Evers also says the best way to show your community that you care, is to take every step to contain COVID-19, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

