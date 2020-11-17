Nation’s harvest nearing its end

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The next general sign-up for the Conservation Reserve Program has been set by the USDA. The first day of the sign-up will be January 4th and it will run through February 12th. Also early next year will be a sign-up for the Grasslands CRP. That will open march 15th and run through April 23rd. Right now there are almost 22 million acres in CRP but over 5 million of those acres are scheduled to come out of the program as of this past September 30th.

The competition is heating up to take over as chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Congressman David Scott of Georgia has the most seniority on the committee among Democrats and is the choice of outgoing chair, Congressman Colin Peterson of Minnesota. But California Congressman David Costa, who also wants the job, is getting a lot of support, especially from his California supporters. More than 60 California farm and ag groups have joined the California Farm Bureau in backing Costa for the job. Costa ranks third in seniority on the committee.

The harvest around the country is about finished. As of this past Sunday, 95% of the corn had been harvested-8% ahead of the 5 year average. Most of the major corn growing states have all finished the harvest. Soybeans are 96% off-that’s 3% ahead of the 5 year average. Some smaller growing states are still at it-Tennessee is only 80% harvested while North Carolina is 53% done and Kentucky Farmers now have 79% of their beans off. This week’s Crop Progress Report also shows 96% of the winter wheat has been planted and 85% of those plants have already emerged.

Here in Wisconsin, 87% of the corn harvest is finished-more than a month ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of our 5 year average. The average moisture content of the corn last week was down to 18%. The state soybean harvest is now 98% finished-again about a month ahead of last year and 23 days ahead of our 5 year average. State farmers have also planted most of their winter wheat with 93% of those plants already emerged. And with the good fall weather, farmers have also finished 68% of their fall tillage. Topsoil moisture ratings this week are up slightly from last week to 87% adequate to surplus.

