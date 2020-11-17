Advertisement

New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire

W. Clairemont Ave. development
W. Clairemont Ave. development(Eau Claire Plan Commission)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - By a unanimous vote Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission signs off on a new development for the city’s south side.

The approximately 10,000 square foot building will go in a new outlot in front of the vacant Shopko building along West Clairemont Avenue. The new lot will be east of the existing Starbucks, west of the existing shopping center.

The multi-tenant building will have up to four tenants, including a Chipotle with a drive-thru and a Shopko Optical. The other spaces have yet to be filled. The site plan also shows 73 parking stalls.

Since this item was listed on the plan commission agenda for approval, it does not need to go before the city council.

The company behind the project, Logic Design & Architecture, Inc., is based out of Milwaukee. It hopes to have the structure built by late-spring of next year.

