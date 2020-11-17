Advertisement

Online auction supports Chippewa Valley Symphony

CV Symphony online auction
CV Symphony online auction(CV Symphony)
Nov. 16, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each year, Friends of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra hold a fundraiser where you can stroll through homes beautifully decorated for the holidays.

That won’t be happening this year due to COVID-19. However, there is a way to still support the symphony.

The fundraiser has turned into a holiday auction. From Monday, November 16 through Sunday, November 22, you can go online and bid on more than 100 items.

The items range from porch pots, to a one week RV rental, to an in-home harp recital.

Click here for more information.

