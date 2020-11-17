EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning county residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Ray’s Place in Eau Claire.

The potential exposure occurred at Ray’s Place on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials say if you were there at the times listed and have COVID-19 symptoms, you are are highly encouraged to call your healthcare provider to get tested.

