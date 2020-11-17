UWEC students create virtual mental health awareness concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A virtual concert to combat mental health stigma is coming to UW-Eau Claire thanks to five students.

The students coordinated the event to share the mental health resources available on campus.

Noah Yerama, a freshman at UWEC told WEAU, “It’s called the social change project ... the goal behind it is to do something that creates positive change on the campus or in the community.”

Yerama and his classmate, freshman Samantha Will worked with three other students on the social change project, a part of the women of the civil rights movement class.

They all had an interest in focusing their positive impact ideas toward mental health on campus.

“Especially with college students there is this competition between everybody to constantly be on the grind, constantly be moving and working hard all the time,” said Will.

The students recognize mental health can be tough to talk about, and thought music could help.

“We know that music can be a good coping skill for many people and we also thought it would be a great way to showcase some of the local talent that we have here at Eau Claire.”

Months of planning by the students all comes down to a virtual mental health awareness concert on Wednesday, November 18. The event includes a range of musical performances, and the campus counseling services will offer helpful tips, including healthy coping skills.

“It’s still really hard to cope with not seeing anyone and not being able to go to any classes so we wanted to let people know what they can do on campus about that,” said Yerama.

“I think a lot of people are struggling and I hope this event shows that it’s okay to be struggling right now. We are all struggling together,” Will said.

The free event begins at 6pm on Wednesday by clicking here: https://www.twitch.tv/mental_health_uwec

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.