‘Vagabond’ production debut to fundraise for Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -‘Vagabond,’ written and directed by James and Chris Finn bridges the gap between theatre and film.

“We felt like most actors, artists, directors, and creative spirits during the pandemic, we want to create," James exclaims.

Creating during COVID-19 meant doing everything, differently.

“We were forced to reinvent what we were going to do, because we couldn’t do it on stage anymore, so we decided to film it,” says Chris Finn.

James describes the production as a fantasy tale, a mix of the Little Prince and Alice in Wonderland

“Vagabond is the story of a young boy, who wakes up in the middle of a strange desert kind of a stranger is a strange land, he doesn’t know who he is, can’t remember anything and he can’t find his way home… he finds and meets a whole bunch of characters and creatures on his journey to find his way back home,” James says.

Originally planned for the stage at the Grand theatre, ‘Vagabond’ will now be streamed online as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

“We also know that they’re struggling as well; they haven’t been able to produce a show since March,” says Chris and James.

Finn says the Guild has been supportive of their theatre company Two Griffins and this was one thing they could do to give back.

The production shot on location in Wisconsin, will be released in two parts.

“So part one, we’re very hopeful will be available for thanksgiving weekend, fingers crossed,” says Chris.

James says the message of ‘Vagabond’ is home…

“It’s an important passion project for me personally because it does mean so much about home and family,” Finn says.

The cast is a family affair, including their son.

“We live together in the same house, it’s safe for the three of us to work together, which is really great, we just took advantage of that, not a lot of people have that option so we feel very grateful and really lucky to be able to do something like this,” says Chris.

The couple says they have three or four more projects in the works, but for now…

“It’s a win-win as far as we’re concerned,” James says.

To help the community one stage at a time.

