Advertisement

‘Vagabond’ production debut to fundraise for Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

The pandemic has forced many people to reinvent their original plans to be conducive for an ever growing virtual audience, theatre productions are no different
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -‘Vagabond,’ written and directed by James and Chris Finn bridges the gap between theatre and film.

“We felt like most actors, artists, directors, and creative spirits during the pandemic, we want to create," James exclaims.

Creating during COVID-19 meant doing everything, differently.

“We were forced to reinvent what we were going to do, because we couldn’t do it on stage anymore, so we decided to film it,” says Chris Finn.

James describes the production as a fantasy tale, a mix of the Little Prince and Alice in Wonderland

“Vagabond is the story of a young boy, who wakes up in the middle of a strange desert kind of a stranger is a strange land, he doesn’t know who he is, can’t remember anything and he can’t find his way home… he finds and meets a whole bunch of characters and creatures on his journey to find his way back home,” James says.

Originally planned for the stage at the Grand theatre, ‘Vagabond’ will now be streamed online as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

“We also know that they’re struggling as well; they haven’t been able to produce a show since March,” says Chris and James.

Finn says the Guild has been supportive of their theatre company Two Griffins and this was one thing they could do to give back.

The production shot on location in Wisconsin, will be released in two parts.

“So part one, we’re very hopeful will be available for thanksgiving weekend, fingers crossed,” says Chris.

James says the message of ‘Vagabond’ is home…

“It’s an important passion project for me personally because it does mean so much about home and family,” Finn says.

The cast is a family affair, including their son.

“We live together in the same house, it’s safe for the three of us to work together, which is really great, we just took advantage of that, not a lot of people have that option so we feel very grateful and really lucky to be able to do something like this,” says Chris.

The couple says they have three or four more projects in the works, but for now…

“It’s a win-win as far as we’re concerned,” James says.

To help the community one stage at a time.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
Friends, family members remember those who have died from COVID-19
Caleb Gardow signing