Advertisement

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)

In April, the retail giant started restricting the number of people to 20 percent of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials.

For a brief time, though, the company’s stores stopped counting the number of customers that entered.

Like other retailers, Walmart is spreading out Black Friday sales to limit the number of people in stores during the holiday shopping season.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will last three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests

Latest News

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
RAW: Iota brings heavy rain, flooding to Honduras
COVID-19 vaccines are looking promising, but they likely won't be available in time to help...
COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases
Kai Kahele on the Hill
Kai Kahele on the Hill
FILE - Quentin Tarantino arrives at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival...
Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films