Local & state COVID stats; WI breaks records for deaths & hospitalizations

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - Eau Claire County adds three deaths for a total of 45. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 102 new cases Tuesday for a total of 6,251. A total of 197 (or 3.2 percent) of all the COVID cases have required hospitalization at some point. 1,654 cases are active in Eau Claire County.

Chippewa County Public Health reports 113 new, COVID-19 cases Tuesday, November 17. This brings the county’s total 3,693.

La Crosse County adds 192 new cases of COVID-19 on November 17. That pushes the county’s overall total to 6,641.

The Trempealeau County Health Department adds 104 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 17. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 1,931. Of those, 764 cases are active. 15 people are hospitalized, and 10 people have died due to the coronavirus.

Jackson County Public Health adds 53 new COVID cases on November 17 for a total of 1, 333 cases. The county has 313 active cases, 17 hospitalizations, and five deaths.

In Dunn County, the health department adds one new death for a total of four. An additional 53 cases puts the county’s total at 2,116.

Barron County Public Health reports four more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday for a total of 35. Public health says of the four new deaths, three of the people who died were in their 70s and one in his or her 90s. All of them had underlying health conditions. Barron County adds 33 news cases Tuesday, November 17 for a total of 2,754. Of those cases, 809 are active.

In Monroe County, the health department reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 17, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,090. Of those cases, 505 are active. Monroe County reports 12 total deaths and 10 current hospitalizations.

Winona County in Minnesota reports 46 new positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the total number of cases in Winona County to 2,170. A total of 22 people have died in the county from COVID-19. No new deaths are reported Tuesday, November 17.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin set new records for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations Tuesday and was back over 7,000 new coronavirus cases after receiving a record number of tests.

The Department of Health Services reported 92 deaths added to the death toll. The previous record was 66 exactly one week ago. To date, 2,741 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The death rate rose slightly from 0.84% to 0.85%, back up to where that metric was this weekend.

Deaths were reported in 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties: Ashland, Barron (4), Brown, Clark (6), Dane (3), Dodge, Dunn, Eau Claire (3), Fond du Lac, Forest (2), Grant, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson (3), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Marathon (5), Marinette (2), Milwaukee (14), Oconto (2), Oneida, (2), Outagamie (6), Ozaukee (2), Pepin, Pierce, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan (5), Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon (2), Vilas 92), Walworth, Washington, Waukesha (2), Waupaca (4), Waushara and Winnebago (2).

The DHS received a record 22,743 test results by Tuesday’s deadline, just a little more than the previous record 22,408 set Nov. 12. More than 31% of these tests (31.17%) were positive, and the state confirmed 7,090 new cases.

New cases were confirmed in all 72 counties. Now, 323,848 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state says 72,344 of these cases are still active, or 22.3%, while 248,700 are considered recovered, or 76.8%.

The state further says 318 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period. The previous record was 291 on Nov. 10.

Hospitalizations already were at an all-time high Monday with 2,274 currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 456 in ICU. We expect updated figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Tuesday afternoon. In terms of 7-day averages, many of those are at record highs, too: An average 6,429 new coronavirus cases a day, 49 deaths per day, 227 hospitalizations per day.

