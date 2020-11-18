Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
COVID-19
Local & state COVID stats; WI breaks records for deaths & hospitalizations
COVID-19 generic
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ray’s Place
It was after being influenced by his bosses who saw Scott’s band in concert in September 2019...
Wisconsin resident reflects on run as contestant on The Voice

Latest News

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on camera hitting Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez...
Caught on camera: Woman survives scary hit-and-run in California
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
Eau Claire library hosts virtual event for grandparents