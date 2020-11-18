Advertisement

Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31

Sailings will resume first in Florida
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of January.

The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a news release.

The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.

Cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego are canceled through the end of February.

Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
COVID-19
Local & state COVID stats; WI breaks records for deaths & hospitalizations
COVID-19 generic
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ray’s Place
It was after being influenced by his bosses who saw Scott’s band in concert in September 2019...
Wisconsin resident reflects on run as contestant on The Voice

Latest News

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on camera hitting Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez...
Caught on camera: Woman survives scary hit-and-run in California
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
Eau Claire library hosts virtual event for grandparents