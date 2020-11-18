Christmas tree farms open with COVID-19 safety precautions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a year full of cancellations, one special holiday tradition remains: picking out a freshly cut Christmas tree.

Curvue Hideaway & Trees in Eau Claire has already started welcoming customers for the season.

“Everyone is just looking to bring joy to the year of 2020 the year of a pandemic,” co-owner Brittney Malone says.

However to keep the tradition as safe as possible, the owners Brittney and Sean Malone have made a few changes.

This year there won’t be wagon rides out to the tree field and families are asked to keep distance from one another, though customers will still be able to sit by a fire and make s’mores, chop their own tree down or pick one from the pre-cut lot.

The farm is also offering an online option, new this year.

“People can order their tree online, drive up and we will bring it out to their cars,” Malone says.

At Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound, co-owner Robin Scharlau says they are also making some changes due to the pandemic while trying to keep the tradition as normal as possible.

“We have the opportunity for families to come out and make memories in our tree field and at the same time be socially distanced,” she says.

The farm will limit people on its hay rides, move snacks and hot chocolate outside, require masks inside and offer hand sanitizer.

For people who are concerned about potentially being in a crowd, Scharalu recommends coming early in the morning or on a weekday.

Pandemic aside, the growers say it was a great year for Christmas trees in Wisconsin and they are excited to welcome people out to reap the harvest.

