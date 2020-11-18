Eau Claire library hosts virtual event for grandparents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The library in Eau Claire is featuring a special event just for grandparents.

The online event by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will show grandparents how to talk to the special children in their lives about great books.

Grandparents can learn more about the importance of connecting with children through books and about the story builder library expansion.

It’s Thursday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It features New York Times best-selling author Nickolas Butler, who will speak about his own childhood experiences of connecting with the grownups in his life through books and visits to the library.

