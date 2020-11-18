Advertisement

Eau Claire library hosts virtual event for grandparents

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The library in Eau Claire is featuring a special event just for grandparents.

The online event by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will show grandparents how to talk to the special children in their lives about great books.

Grandparents can learn more about the importance of connecting with children through books and about the story builder library expansion.

It’s Thursday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It features New York Times best-selling author Nickolas Butler, who will speak about his own childhood experiences of connecting with the grownups in his life through books and visits to the library.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
COVID-19
Local & state COVID stats; WI breaks records for deaths & hospitalizations
COVID-19 generic
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ray’s Place
It was after being influenced by his bosses who saw Scott’s band in concert in September 2019...
Wisconsin resident reflects on run as contestant on The Voice

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
WATCH LIVE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (11/18/20)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/18/20)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/18/20)
FILE - In this May 3, 2020 file photo, containers are loaded on a ship at the Saigon port in Ho...
Unites States left out of new trade agreement