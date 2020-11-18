Fewer travelers on the road this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Thanksgiving travel season will be notably different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 35% of Americans are gassing up to hit the roads this Thanksgiving.

A near 50% drop from last year’s numbers according to the 2020 GasBuddy Thanksgiving Travel report.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app, says COVID-19 is the main reason keeping Americans closer to home this Thanksgiving.

“A lot of Americans are probably pretty anxious about what’s happening and the number one or number two things that’s very important to them is not infecting their loved ones,” De Haan says.

Local drivers echo those health concerns.

“Though we did get a couple of invitations to go places we’ve decided to stay home and stay safe since covid has come to Eau Claire pretty hot and heavy,” says Eau Claire resident Pam Rindo.

“Generally we’ve always gotten together with our whole extended family but this year we don’t feel that travel is going to be that safe or that good of an idea especially for the elder members of our family so we’re just having a very low key small Thanksgiving dinner this year,” Mondovi resident, Mike Bruning says.

“For thanksgiving we will be home in Eau Claire just with immediate family, some will not be coming because they’ve been exposed to the virus so it will be different this year,” says Greg Smith from Eau Claire.

With health and government officials stressing staying home this Thanksgiving is the best way to mitigate the spread; De Haan says gas prices are reflecting those pleas.

“This comes as gas prices are at their lowest for thanksgiving that they’ve been since 2016, so we also have low gas prices but that’s not really inspiring a lot of people to hit the road either,” says De Haan.

Community members say there could be worse things than staying at home this Thanksgiving.

“Everybody has got to do what feels right for them and we’re trying to do what feels right for us,” says Rindo.

