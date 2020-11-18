Advertisement

Friends, family members remember those who have died from COVID-19

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports new records Tuesday for COVID-19 related deaths.

92 more Wisconsinites died from the virus, which brings the total number of deaths in the state to 2,741.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin are on the rise.

To the friends and family members of those who’ve died from the virus, the pandemic is taking on a new meaning.

Sheila Crouse’s Mother-in-law Edna “Joyce” Montonya passed away earlier in November after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Up until this happened I didn’t really think the virus was everything it was being drummed up to be either. But value the time you have with your loved ones, especially the older members of your family, because my mother-in-law was here one day and gone the next. It could happen, it happens,” said Crouse.

Crouse says the hardest part was not being able to be there in person for her mother-in-law, who broke her hip a month earlier and also suffered from dementia.

Edna "Joyce" Montana passed away in November after testing positive for COVID-19.
Edna "Joyce" Montana passed away in November after testing positive for COVID-19.(Sheila Crouse)

Rick Silloway was a retired teacher in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, as well as being the golf coach for the high school.

Silloway passed away from COVID-19 complications on Nov. 13.

Activities Director at the high school Mike Thompson knew Silloway for 15 years and says he was a lot of his students favorite teacher.

“What I’d remember the most is the humor and making people laugh. But also having the ability to laugh at himself, so he had a knack for that,” said Thompson.

Rick Silloway passed away on Nov. 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rick Silloway passed away on Nov. 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.(Dan Loomis)

Nearly a quarter of a million Americans, friends and family members, gone.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Clairemont Ave. development
New development coming to W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs
Funeral homes are having to adjust their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral homes navigating COVID-19 pandemic as death toll rises
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Pedestrian crash
Two people injured after car vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night

Latest News

Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Christmas Tree Farms Open with COVID-19 Safety Precautions
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
Friends, Family Members Remembers Those Who Have Died from COVID-19
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
How Wisconsin Would Distribute Potential COVID-19 Vaccines
Caleb Gardow signing