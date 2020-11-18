Friends, family members remember those who have died from COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports new records Tuesday for COVID-19 related deaths.

92 more Wisconsinites died from the virus, which brings the total number of deaths in the state to 2,741.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin are on the rise.

To the friends and family members of those who’ve died from the virus, the pandemic is taking on a new meaning.

Sheila Crouse’s Mother-in-law Edna “Joyce” Montonya passed away earlier in November after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Up until this happened I didn’t really think the virus was everything it was being drummed up to be either. But value the time you have with your loved ones, especially the older members of your family, because my mother-in-law was here one day and gone the next. It could happen, it happens,” said Crouse.

Crouse says the hardest part was not being able to be there in person for her mother-in-law, who broke her hip a month earlier and also suffered from dementia.

Edna "Joyce" Montana passed away in November after testing positive for COVID-19. (Sheila Crouse)

Rick Silloway was a retired teacher in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, as well as being the golf coach for the high school.

Silloway passed away from COVID-19 complications on Nov. 13.

Activities Director at the high school Mike Thompson knew Silloway for 15 years and says he was a lot of his students favorite teacher.

“What I’d remember the most is the humor and making people laugh. But also having the ability to laugh at himself, so he had a knack for that,” said Thompson.

Rick Silloway passed away on Nov. 13 after testing positive for COVID-19. (Dan Loomis)

Nearly a quarter of a million Americans, friends and family members, gone.

