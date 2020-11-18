Harvest of the Month-Sweet Potatoes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, features sweet potatoes as November’s Harvest of the Month.

Sweet Potato Cranberry Saute

Ingredients: 2 Tbsp Unsalted butter or olive oil 2 Large sweet potatoes, washed, peeled and cubed 1/2 c. Orange juice 1 t. Powdered ginger 1 t. Cinnamon 1/2 c. Orange juice 1/2 Cup Cranberries - frozen or fresh 1/4 Cup Pecans or pistachios 3 Tbsp. Pepitas (pumpkin seeds) optional 2 Tbsp. honey 2 Pinches salt Fresh mint for garnish.

Instructions

Preheat 11 in skillet. Add butter or oil. Add cubed sweet potatoes and saute. Cook for 1 minute, then add orange juice, ginger powder, cinnamon powder and saute everything for 4-5 minutes or until potatoes are cooked (stir every minute). Add cranberries, salt and saute. Cook for another minute. Add chopped nuts and mix together. Add honey. Mix everything and cook another minute. Garnish with fresh mint.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.