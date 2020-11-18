Health experts look to execute plan for future allocation of COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Pharmaceutical companies are closer to an official COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer announced today they are ready to seek approval from the FDA, saying data shows the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.

But it may be a while before it’s widely available as Gundersen health experts estimate there may be 10 to 20,000,000 doses made available nationwide through the end of January 2021--and local experts look to create a plan on which sites get the vaccine first and how to allocate it.

“The amount that we’re looking at when we’re finally at the phase where we can begin to distribute to our nursing homes and the general public more broadly, probably won’t begin until Spring 2021,” said Dr. Tom Harter, Director of Bioethics & Humanities for Gundersen Health System. “It wouldn’t surprise any of us if it takes at least two to four years before there’s broad immunization to the point where people can stop having to wear masks and distancing.”

Dr. Harter does say, however, the best thing people can do now is continue doing all basic things you can to help control the spread by means of wearing masks, social distancing when possible and washing your hands.

