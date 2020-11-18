More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff have contracted COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

That’s according to Dr. Amy Williams, Dean of Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic.

In a briefing Tuesday, Dr. Williams said 905 staff members were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, and that accounts for 30% of total staff that have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

She says they are not seeing exposures from patients to staff.

“The infectivity rate or where they get exposed is mostly in the community. It’s not at work. It’s not an occupational exposure. In fact, 93% of our staff at Mayo Clinic have been exposed in the community and not at work”

Dr. Williams says if exposure does happen at work, it’s when staff is eating and their masks are off.

She then added, system-wide, 1,500 total staff are out right now due to having the virus, being quarantined, or caring for a relative.

