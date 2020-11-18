Onalaska Police Department continue to search for missing person

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Onalaska Police Department is continuing to search for a missing person last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.

Police say if anyone has any information related to the disappearance of Tyler Henry who was last seen in the area of Sand Lake Road and Well Street. Police ask that you call 608-782-7575 with any information, but urgent information should be directed to local law enforcement or 9-1-1.

The department is also asking for hunter and outdoor enthusiasts across the Tri State Area to keep an eye out for Henry or anything that might explain his disappearance.

