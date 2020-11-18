Advertisement

Salvation Army partners with Thrivent Financial for community food drive

Community members dropped off food items outside Thrivent's office in Holmen.
Community members dropped off food items outside Thrivent’s office in Holmen.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -

One local non-profit continues to stay committed to filling families' food baskets this Christmas.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County held their first of four donation sites on Tuesday in partnership with Thrivent Financial, the goal to collect food items for needy families signed up through their Angel Tree Giving Program.

Community members dropped off items outside Thrivent’s office in Holmen, and financial advisor Todd Trautmann says they’re happy to help.

“This is the first of four different stops for every Tuesday and Friday during the next couple weeks," said Trautmann. "We will be having a collection site throughout the area using the community to help support these events--the Onalaska City Hall, the La Crosse City Hall, as well as an auto parts store on the south side of La Crosse.”

The Salvation Army looks to fill over 500 food baskets this year.

For the full list of dropoff sites, click here.

