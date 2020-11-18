Santa comes to the Chippewa Valley virtually this year along with other modified festivities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus and his elves are following the trend of going virtual this season.

WEAU caught up with the jolly old man himself to hear how he plans to keep kids safe while still spreading holiday cheer.

Mr. Claus made a stop in Chippewa Falls Wednesday to make sure boys and girls know he’s still coming to town, just in a different way leading up to Christmas this year.

“Santa is still coming. COVID might be here but we are going to make it happen ... because the kids have been so good this year, we had to make the sleigh a little bigger and i’m probably going to have not one but two elves help me because the bag of presents is so large,” said Santa.

This is the time of year Chippewa Falls Main Street would be busy planning the Bridge to Wonderland Holiday Parade.

Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director told WEAU,

“We have come up with some different activities this year. We have been thinking about this for a long time and with everything that’s going on of course we have to do things different, just like everyone else.”

Ouimette says while this year’s activities aren’t part of the town’s normal holiday traditions, new traditions could start that will continue after the pandemic.

“This year we are having a scavenger hunt for kids downtown, gifts will be outside and we will post clues on Facebook.”

Since the North Pole doesn’t get the best internet service, Chippewa Falls Main Street is helping Santa set up a Facebook and YouTube page where he will be telling stories to children of the Chippewa Valley.

Santa also says writing letters is a great way to safely let him know what’s on your wish list this year.

“Please write letters and send them in to Santa Claus. One of the places you can send it to is the main street building downtown here and it will come to me and I will definitely check it twice,” Santa said.

More details on this year’s holiday activities can be found on the Main Street website or facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.