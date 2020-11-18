Advertisement

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley announce new center director

Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley
Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley would like to introduce our new Center Director – Mollie Hogan.

Mollie, her husband and two children will be relocating from South Carolina in the upcoming month but are no strangers to the Chippewa Valley. Her and her husband previously resided in the Eau Claire area for 5 years and are the original owners of Summer Snow before selling their business to start new endeavors.

Mollie comes to us with 8 years of supervisory and 7 years of youth development experience. She has previously overseen projects, events and planning on a site level and cross-continental scale. Mollie is passionate about mentoring, working with kids and building interpersonal relationships with others to build a stronger community.

She will be joining beginning Monday, Nov. 30.

