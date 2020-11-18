UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers opened the COVID-19 update informing Wisconsin residents that the state break another record, this one being most newly reported deaths.

Evers also stated that if things do not change, Wisconsin could see 5,000 deaths by the end of 2020. Due to the rising number of cases and deaths, he announced he will be issued a new state of emergency this week.

WI STATE DATA:

1/3 of Wisconsin hospitals are reporting critical shortage in staffing

Total positive cases have reached 331,837

The seven day average is now at 6,563, where as one month ago it was at 2,839

52 new deaths, total of 2,793

