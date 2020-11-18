Local & state COVID updates as WI sets new record for daily cases

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Eau Claire County adds one new death for a total of 46. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports a record 351 new cases Wednesday for a total of 6,602. A total of 201 (or 3 percent) of all the COVID cases have required hospitalization at some point. 1,663 cases are active in Eau Claire County.

Chippewa County Public Health reports 813 new cases since last Wednesday. The county also reports one new death since Tuesday, November 17 for a total of 42.

Trempealeau County Director/Health Officer Barbara Barczak signed Health Order #001 requiring face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect on November 21 and expires on January 21. Barczak says the order was issued because Trempealeau County is seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases across the county and face coverings are one of the best weapons to combat this disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has demonstrated the effectiveness of masks and face coverings through source control, or preventing an infected individual from spreading the virus, along with personal protection for the mask wearer. Widespread community use of masks and face coverings provides increased benefits of disease prevention.

In Monroe County, the health department reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 18, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,161. Of those cases, 532 are active. Monroe County reports 12 total deaths and 15 current hospitalizations.

Wisconsin confirmed a record 7,989 coronavirus cases in one 24-hour period Wednesday, about 900 more cases than the day before and 212 cases more than the previous record. Every Wisconsin county confirmed new cases, and only four counties had single-digit increases.

To offer some perspective, Wisconsin confirmed more COVID-19 cases in the last 18 days than it had in the first 231 days since the virus first reached Wisconsin (105,932 cases, February 5 - Sept. 23) and more than the entire month of October (103,072). Wisconsin is currently averaging 6,564 new cases every day.

The 20,129 tests had a positivity rate close to 40% (39.69%). The remaining 12,140 tests were negative. To date, 331,837 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin while more than 2 million have tested negative.

The state recorded 52 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,793. That’s 40 fewer deaths than Tuesday but above the 7-day average of 48 deaths a day. Still, the death rate declined again to 0.84%, after rising back to 0.85% with Tuesday’s record 92 deaths.

Deaths were reported in Barron, Brown (2), Buffalo, Burnett (2), Chippewa, Dane (4), Dodge (5), Dunn, Eau Claire, Forest, Juneau, Kenosha, Marathon (7), Milwaukee (11), Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Portage, Price, Sauk, St. Croix, Waukesha, Winnebago (5), and Wood counties. The death count was revised down by one in Langlade County.

The state says almost 75,000 confirmed cases are still active (74,616), or 22.5% of all the known cases since February 5. There are 254,365 people considered recovered, or 76.7%, who have passed a 30-day standard or have been medically cleared.

There were 283 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, the third-most on record. We expect updated figures on current hospitalizations later Wednesday afternoon.

Taking deaths and hospital discharges into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported COVID-19 hospitalizations were a record 2,277 on Tuesday with 431 of them in intensive care units. To help ease the strain and free up beds at other hospitals, Children’s Wisconsin announced it will start accepting young adult patients as old as 26. The alternate care facility set up on the Wisconsin state fairgrounds is treating 23 patients.

