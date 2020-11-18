Wisconsin resident reflects on run as contestant on The Voice

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Tomah community is rallying its support for teacher and contestant from NBC’s The Voice, Aaron Scott, and his co-workers couldn’t be prouder.

“It was really exciting, even though the outcome wasn’t exactly what we wanted or what we thought should have happened," said Tara Palmer, a math teacher at Tomah Middle School.

Palmer has watched The Voice for years, but was especially excited this year to watch fellow Tomah teacher and singer Scott’s time on the show.

Scott’s passion for music has spanned throughout his childhood, saying his mother who played piano at church as a major influence.

“I just kinda grew up loving music," said Scott. “It was really around high school that I started getting into rock music when I was in football.”

It was later after being influenced by his bosses who saw Scott’s band in concert in September 2019 that led him to audition for the show.

“I signed up in December, went down to Nashville in January for their open-auditorium audition,” Scott added. “You kinda want to think the very best--that you’re going to at least get one chair turned. You gotta have this positive mindset, but then there is that other side--OK, what if nobody turns?”

Despite being knocked out of Monday’s battle rounds for Team Blake, overall Scott is grateful for the extra validation, especially with music being a major outlet to overcome anxiety and depression.

“It taught me that I had a lot more in me all along that I gave myself credit for," he said. "That gave me the ultimate push and confidence just to go all out.”

“In the high school, we decorated his door after the blinds and just said congratulations, awesome job, #TeamBlake," Palmer said. "There was an opportunity to [create] #TeamAaronScott shirts, so we’ll continue to wear those and support him and his family.”

“I have nothing but love and respect for my teammates, for everybody on the show,” said Scott. “Honestly, I’m one of many people who have overcome a lot just to be on the show and to endure everything we have at this point.”

“Students look up to him and can relate to him on a whole new level, and even the community," Palmer added. "He gave us a light in this dark time.”

