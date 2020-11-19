18-year-old sentenced in Eau Claire assault case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chase Passon, 18, is sentenced in Eau Claire County Court after an assault case.

The criminal complaint says Passon is sentenced to probation and 240 hours of community service.

In May, Passon, along with fellow defendants Ruby Jimenez Nevarez and Alexis Strenke, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Authorities say the video shows Passon arguing with the victim over stolen drugs before the assault.

The charges of robbery with use of force, substantial battery- intended bodily harm, two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct were all dismissed but read in.

