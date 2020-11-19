Advertisement

18-year-old sentenced in Eau Claire assault case

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chase Passon, 18, is sentenced in Eau Claire County Court after an assault case.

The criminal complaint says Passon is sentenced to probation and 240 hours of community service.

In May, Passon, along with fellow defendants Ruby Jimenez Nevarez and Alexis Strenke, were arrested in connection with the attack.

Authorities say the video shows Passon arguing with the victim over stolen drugs before the assault.

The charges of robbery with use of force, substantial battery- intended bodily harm, two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct were all dismissed but read in.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19
Local & state COVID updates as WI sets new record for daily cases
Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
Officials urging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
La Crosse Co. at “crisis point” with COVID-19

Latest News

Getting the Facts on Masking Up
Getting the Facts on Masking Up
Inside a COVID-19 Unit
Inside a COVID-19 Unit
American Cancer Society's 'Great American Smokeout,' encouraging smokers to quit smoking for 24...
The American Cancer Society urges people to choose today, to quit smoking
Chippewa Falls Unified Area School District shifts to remote learning November 4
CFAUSD to stay with virtual learning until January 21
Eau Claire County Humane Society Kicks Off Virtual Auction
Eau Claire County Humane Society Kicks Off Virtual Auction