2 arrested in connection to 2017 Barron County cold case

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people from Minnesota were arrested Thursday in connection to a 2017 Barron County cold case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Connie Lou Herbst, 62, and Austin James Herbst, 26, were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on suspicion of second degree murder.

The arrests were made after new details were found in a 2017 cold case. In June, officials and DNA Doe Project were able to identify human bones as Gary Herbst, 63.

“These arrests in this cold case were the result of tremendous multi-agency teamwork, spanning across state lines,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The investigation is still ongoing.

