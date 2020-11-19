Blair-Taylor Wildcats wrap up fantastic season

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Even before the Blair-Taylor Wildcats kicked off the 2020 season, they knew this senior class would be special. But the cats were forced to wait and wonder over the offseason if 2020 High School football would even be a thing. By the time it was all said and done, Blair-Taylor finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history.

Senior running back Matt Brandenburg said, "It’s a really good feeling going undefeated because back in Middle School our 8th grade year we went undefeated so it is kind of like same thing senior year, good way to leave.

Head coach Andy Nehring said, “For these guys to be able to play together one last time is pretty special.”

For a division sic football team, the Wildcats have an offense that is as dynamic as it gets. The cats throw for over 150 yards per game and rush for about 140 yards per game, which makes scoring come easy.

Senior wide receiver Matthew Waldera said, "Me and the other wide receiver Alec Reismann are both excellent on the outside and then Kyle Steien on the tight end spot, Cain has a lot of options to throw the ball and then just the ability to give the ball to Matt Brandenburg out of the backfield it’s just so easy to do.

Brandenburg added, “It gives us a lot of options, makes things a lot easier if the pass game is working well then the run game is working really well vice versa so makes things a lot of fun and easy.”

No matter what happens, this week will be the final game for 11 Blair-Taylor seniors. There is no state championship possibility, just one last game under the lights.

Waldera said, “It’s definitely hard to be almost done like this is the last week of practice we will ever play but we will go on from here.”

Brandenburg said, “It was still a good season though. I still got to play with the people I played with for my whole life and still a lot of fun and I’m grateful we got the opportunity to play.”

The Wildcats will host Assumption Thursday night and look to win a regional championship.

