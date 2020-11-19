CFAUSD to stay with virtual learning until January 21

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will remain fully remote until January 21.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes notified staff and families of the decision Thursday evening.

Holmes wrote, “After a final consultation with CCDPH regarding data/information surrounding burden, trajectory, trends, and forecasts, the District will remain in fully remote status through January 21. Again, the ongoing COVID outbreak has hit our District and the County hard and the data and other considerations associated with that make this decision heartbreaking for school officials and staff to make, particularly me.”

Holmes goes on to say, “Because we are not seeing any decline regarding COVID-19 and its negative impact upon our operations and our inability to fully ensure against contributing to the community spread, we are compelled to remain in fully-remote status through January 21. The current end date was driven by what we know about holidays and their impact upon community spread and that continuity of learning is important, regardless of the model being utilized. "

Supt. Holmes says the CFAUSD will continue to monitor the data closely while reassessing regularly. The district plans to communicate next steps on December 11.

