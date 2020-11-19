Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19
Local & state COVID updates as WI sets new record for daily cases
Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
Officials urging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
La Crosse Co. at “crisis point” with COVID-19

Latest News

Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after...
Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire
Marshfield Clinic ICU nurse discusses life an inside a COVID-19 unit
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) reacts to projected Biden win
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) reacts to projected Biden win
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff