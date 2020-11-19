Advertisement

Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts virtual auction to raise funds

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association will be hosting a virtual auction to help raise funds that were lost due to the cancellation of fall fundraisers.

The “Sit, Stay at Home” auction will be Nov. 19-22 and will include a 55-inch tv, a tablet, pet baskets, jewelry and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19
Local & state COVID updates as WI sets new record for daily cases
Town of Washington incident
UPDATE: Incident in Town of Washington resolved
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

Latest News

Eau Claire Police warn of scams involving online sale of puppies
Value of good farmland continues to rise
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (11/19/20)
One injured in Vernon County crash