Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts virtual auction to raise funds
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association will be hosting a virtual auction to help raise funds that were lost due to the cancellation of fall fundraisers.
The “Sit, Stay at Home” auction will be Nov. 19-22 and will include a 55-inch tv, a tablet, pet baskets, jewelry and more.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.