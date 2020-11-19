Eau Claire Police warn of scams involving online sale of puppies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is warning the public of scams that include the online sale of puppies.

Police say they have taken several scam calls involving breeders. They add that these work by phony breeders claiming they will pay for the shipping costs for the puppy but the shipping company will reach out to the customer saying they will need to pay more.

The department says if you’re looking to buy a puppy online, please do your research before sending money or financial information to people.

