Marshfield Clinic ICU nurse discusses life an inside a COVID-19 unit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin, overwhelming the state’s hospitals. Many are full or nearing capacity including Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.

“We are stretched thin,” says Danielle Reed, an ICU nurse at Marshfield Clinic.

Reed says she is seeing patients of all ages and health backgrounds. Some need oxygen and others are hooked up to ventilators.

“I just wish people understood that COVID-19 does not discriminate,” Reed says. “I just wish the community could understand what is at stake.”

Nancy Taylor of Dunn County is recovering from COVID-19 after spending 18 days at Marshfield Clinic.

Taylor is still having trouble breathing and low energy.

“Every day I get stronger. I am going to use physical therapy for the next month,” she says. “I have to think ok today I might make lunch and that is all I do today. I spend the rest of the day watching tv or reading books because I know if I do more I will hurt myself.

Before catching COVID-19, Taylor worked at a grocery store several days a week and was active around the house. Her experience is a reality check for how ruthless the virus can be.

“I expected it at some point. I work at a grocery store so I thought I could get sick but never this ill,” Taylor says. “It it is real. Dunn county is not making up numbers, I am one of those numbers. It is here.”

Healthcare workers like Reed are seeing the reality of COVID-19 every day in patients like Taylor.

“It is scary and we are putting ourselves at risk everyday to take care of your loved ones and we do it with a loving heart,” she says.

Taylor says she is thankful for nurses like Reed and hopes people can show thanksgiving for healthcare workers by safely celebrating the holidays and continuing to take COVID-19 precautions.

“Once I got better I could see in my eyes how tired they were, how concerned and overworked they were,” Taylor says.

Reed also says she hopes people do their part to slow the spread and ease the strain on our healthcare systems.

“I would like them to be able to see what I see, how sick these patients are, how they are struggling to breathe. I wish they could hear the phone calls we get from the patients’ families wondering if they are going to make it.”

