Masking up: what we know about facial coverings this far into the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New research shows wearing a mask can help protect both the mask wearer and those around them from getting the coronavirus.

A Japanese study shows masks can reduce the amount of the coronavirus someone inhales by 50%.

Dr. Paul Horvath with the Mayo Clinic Health System said masks can act like filters.

“Some of that filtering effect from wearing a mask will protect us from inhaling whatever stuff is in the environment, and it may depend on the type of mask,” Horvath said.

Health experts say the recommended mask for the average person should have two layers. The tighter the weave of the fabric, the better it will filter out the COVID-19 particles. Fabrics like cotton tend to be more effective than polyester.

Experts say wearing a mask doesn’t hinder our airflow. Oxygen can get through the mask while COVID-19 cannot.

“Our respiratory secretions or droplets: our spit, our snot, are bigger droplets than oxygen molecules, so they tend to get caught up in the tight weave of the mask fabric where oxygen and carbon dioxide are little bitty molecules that will pass through that weave,” Horvath said.

Another common question about masking up is who should wear a mask?

“It should be a conversation with you and your doctor, but it would be a very rare medical condition for which you wouldn’t be able to mask,” said Dr. Jessica Lemke with the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Lemke said those with respiratory conditions like asthma should wear masks as they are the most at-risk for serious complications from the virus.

The CDC recommends skipping a mask for children younger than two and for people with a neurological condition like dementia. These two groups may not be able to take off their mask in case of an emergency.

To make masks more comfortable, experts recommend breaking them in.

“What can help is just getting used to it at home,” Lemke said. “Wearing it for a few minutes a day inside the home and wearing it for longer and longer periods at a time until it feels more comfortable for you. If you have glasses and they fog up, really the important piece is to make sure it fits tight across the bridge of the nose.”

Health professionals say wash your mask daily if you wear it for hours each day.

They also say that wearing a mask alone isn’t enough, but if you mask up in addition to following other guidelines like washing hands and social distancing, you’ll be more than 90% effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.