One injured in Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after a crash in the Vernon County. Deputies responded to a crash on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. on Springville Road, just west of Highway 14 in the town of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff says that Penny Simonson, 67, from Escanaba, MI was driving east on Springville Road when she went far off the shoulder. Her vehicle went down the steep decline, hit the embankment and spun around before coming to a stop in the ravine. Simonson was injured but was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did deploy. Simonson was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.