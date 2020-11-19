Tons of Turkey: Small birds flying off the shelves ahead of Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Smaller Thanksgiving gatherings are leading to a high demand in smaller turkeys.

It’s a Thanksgiving staple: a large turkey on the table.

“Usually a traditional thanksgiving: big turkey, potatoes, stuffing and all the desserts,” John Maison, grocery shopper said. “Sometimes we have two Thanksgivings.”

But this year, there will be less people around that table.

“This year we’re just staying home. It’s just going to be our family, the five of us,” Karol Meyer, grocery shopper said.

Health experts are urging Thanksgiving dinners with household members only to prevent a post-holiday spike in covid cases.

“This year we’re just doing a small turkey breast. With just five of us, we figured we didn’t need a whole lot,” Meyer said.

Grocery experts said consumers are buying less food overall and the shelves remain stocked with essentials.

“So instead of a 22lb turkey for you and your family, you might have a 10lb turkey,” Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin Grocers Association president said. “So instead of having five days worth of leftovers you may have two days.”

Tim Metcalfe said Metcalfe’s pre-ordered a variety of turkeys months ago and the smaller turkeys are flying off the shelves.

But Scholz said no matter the size, you won’t see a price increase.

“It just depends on what makes it easiest for your family where you can sit down, enjoy thanksgiving and have a good time,” Scholz said.

